Trump's birthday marks best fundraising day for reelection campaign, RNC

President Trump Donald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raked in a record $14 million on Trump's birthday on Sunday, marking the groups' best day of online fundraising, according to the committee.

Sunday's record surpassed the RNC and Trump campaign's previous daily best of $10 million in October 2016.

The latest figures come as the president's reelection campaign and the committee continue to lead their Democratic counterparts in fundraising ahead of November's general election.

Trump and the RNC raised a combined $61 million in April, while the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHow the end of lockdown will hurt Joe Biden amid the campaign trail Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll Why the Trump 'Make Space Great Again' campaign ad went sideways MORE, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) brought in $60 million during the same month. Trump and the RNC also have a total of $255 million cash on the hand compared to Biden and the DNC's $100 million cash on hand.

The campaigns and their respective committees have yet to release their May fundraising numbers.

Fundraising is expected to increase in the coming months, with Trump slated to resume his in-person campaign events this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump hosted a high-dollar fundraiser at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club on Saturday, with tickets going as high as $250,000 per person.

Despite his lead in fundraising, a number of state and national polls show Trump's approval rating sliding amid the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Trump also trails Biden in various surveys. The latest RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden ahead of Trump by roughly 8 points nationally.