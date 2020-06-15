Gallup: Pride in the US falls to new low

A new survey from Gallup finds that Americans' pride in the U.S. has hit the lowest point ever recorded amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

A majority of adults, 63 percent, still say they are either “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans. But that’s a 7-point dip from last year and the lowest figure recorded in the 20 years since Gallup first started asking the question.

Forty-two percent said in the new poll that they’re “extremely” proud and 21 percent said “very” proud. Fifteen percent said they are “modestly” proud, 12 percent “only a little proud” and 9 percent “not proud at all.”

Only 20 percent of respondents said they’re satisfied with the direction of the country.

Pride in the U.S. hit a high point after 9/11, when 92 percent said they were either “extremely” or “very” proud of the country. The percentages of those who say they are “extremely” proud to be American have been steadily declining and hitting new lows for each the past six years.

Republicans have historically been more likely than Democrats or independents to say they are “extremely” proud to be Americans. That trend holds in the latest survey, although GOP pride has fallen 9 points from last year, the sharpest decline on record. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans now describe themselves as “extremely” proud.

Twenty-four percent of Democrats said they’re “extremely” proud, a 2-point uptick from last year. Still, that percentage has plunged since President Trump Donald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE was elected, falling 21 points since 2016, when 45 percent of Democrats said they were “extremely” proud.

Forty-one percent of independents, meanwhile, said they’re extremely proud, the same percentage as last year.

Fifty percent of men also say they’re “extremely” proud, compared to only 34 percent of women.

And 49 percent of whites said they are “extremely” proud, a drop of 5 points since 2016. Only 24 percent of nonwhites said the same, 21 points lower than in 2016.

Adults over the age of 65 are the most proud, at 53 percent, Gallup noted, while only 20 percent of those aged 18 to 29 say they’re “extremely” proud.

The survey comes as polls show Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHow the end of lockdown will hurt Joe Biden amid the campaign trail Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll Why the Trump 'Make Space Great Again' campaign ad went sideways MORE nationally and in most of the key battleground states that will likely determine the outcome of the election in November.

Democrats have accused Trump of being a divisive leader and lacking empathy during this time of civil unrest, and the president's job approval rating is at 39 percent in the Gallup poll, near its all-time low.