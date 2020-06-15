Val Demings: Trump requiring medical waivers is 'good clue' he shouldn't hold rally

Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden advisers starting to gather documents from potential VP picks: report Trump reschedules Tulsa rally after criticism of overlap with Juneteenth Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer says Trump right on China but wrong on WHO; CDC issues new guidance for large gatherings MORE (D-Fla.) said Monday that the decision by the Trump campaign to require medical waivers for attendees at an upcoming rally is an indicator that it's too early to start holding large-scale events again.

“I’ve dealt with evidence and clues for a long time in my career,” Demings, the first woman to serve as chief of the Orlando Police Department, said on ABC's "The View." “When you have to sign a medical waiver saying that you won’t hold the president responsible if you contract COVID-19, it's a pretty good clue that the president should not be holding a rally."

President Trump Donald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE plans to hold a rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday. Attendees must agree not to sue the Trump campaign or host venue in the event they contract the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHow the end of lockdown will hurt Joe Biden amid the campaign trail Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll Why the Trump 'Make Space Great Again' campaign ad went sideways MORE has been conducting campaign events online since the pandemic took hold.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance urging the organizers of large gatherings to require the use of face coverings among staff.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said on Monday that all attendees in Tulsa will be subjected to temperature checks and be given masks and hand sanitizer upon entry.

Demings, a vice presidential contender, stressed Monday that the country is still in the grips of a pandemic.

“We are in the middle of a public health crisis … I am thankful that Vice President Biden is listening to the CDC, our medical experts and our scientists and continuing to practice social distancing,” Demings said.

The registration page for Trump's rally in Tulsa includes language that says: “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”