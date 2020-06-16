Trump Jr. to interview president for reelection campaign's online show 'Triggered'

President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP seeks to restrict use of chokeholds in police reform bill Obama wishes country a 'Happy Pride month' after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights Trump leads Biden by one point in Iowa: poll MORE will sit for an interview with his son, Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump Jr. calls elderly supporter who was assaulted Trump Jr. hits Howard Stern for going 'establishment,' 'acting like Hillary' Trump Jr., GOP senator lash out at Facebook for taking down protest pages on stay-at-home orders MORE, on Thursday night for his reelection campaign’s online show “Triggered,” a source tells The Hill.

The interview marks the first time the president will appear on one of the online shows, which have become a staple of his campaign’s media efforts since the coronavirus lockdown.

The interview comes ahead of the president’s return to the campaign trail on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla., his first rally since March.

Trump’s poll numbers have fallen in recent weeks amid the economic uncertainty from the pandemic and civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump leads Biden by one point in Iowa: poll Obama to join Biden virtually for first joint fundraiser Overnight Health Care: FDA withdraws emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine | Surging coronavirus cases raise fears of new lockdowns | Trump on coronavirus: 'If we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any' MORE leads Trump by 8.1 points in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls with less than five months to go until Election Day.