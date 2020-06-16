Democrats unveil tool to fight voter purges

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Tuesday unveiled a new tool meant to help local campaigns fight voter roll purges, a phenomenon the party has blamed for statewide election losses in recent years.

A press release from the DNC noted that the tool, which will be available for Democratic candidates and their staff, "makes it easier for organizing teams to quickly contact a universe of purged or inactive voters and take the steps necessary to re-register them or help them protect their voting status."

“The fight against voter suppression has never been more urgent,” said the head of the DNC's voter protection project, Reyna Walters-Morgan.

“Whether an individual is facing the prospect of being purged for malicious or mundane reasons, this tool helps leverage Democrats’ organizing and voter protection resources to safeguard the right of every eligible voter to protect their voting status and easily participate in our democratic process," Walters-Morgan added.

Democrats have fought efforts usually led by GOP officials to purge inactive voters from state voters rolls, and in 2018 the inability to restore voters removed from rolls in Georgia was blamed for the gubernatorial election loss of Stacey Abrams (D), former state Senate leader. Abrams has since founded a group based on protecting voting rights.

An investigation last year from the Brennan Center for Justice found that more than 30 million voters were purged from voter rolls across the country between 2014-2019.

“This innovative tool brings the work of our data, voter protection and organizing teams together to protect the right of every American to participate in our democracy,” DNC chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE added in the press release.

“We know Republicans are waging an orchestrated campaign of voter suppression, but Democrats are fighting back and making critical investments like this one in our voter protection infrastructure," he continued. "Through innovations like this, we’re making sure our organizers are empowered to reach and successfully mobilize the coalition of voters who will defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP seeks to restrict use of chokeholds in police reform bill Obama wishes country a 'Happy Pride month' after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights Trump leads Biden by one point in Iowa: poll MORE and elect Democrats at every level in November.”