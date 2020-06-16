Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats seize on crises in battle for state legislatures The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue Cotton emerges as key figure in base renaming fight MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday formally threw her support behind Jamaal Bowman, who is challenging Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel Black lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight Katie Porter endorses Engel challenger Jamaal Bowman MORE's (N.Y.) reelection bid in New York's 16th District, becoming the latest progressive to back the former middle school principal.

"He is exactly the kind of person we need in Congress fighting for big, structural change. Whether it's fighting for high-quality public schools, affordable housing, or rooting out systemic racism, Jamaal Bowman will be a champion for working people in Washington," Warren said in a statement on her website.

The progressive senator's endorsement is the latest in the Democratic primary, which has divided the party before voters cast ballots on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman has also received the support of progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel Black lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight Katie Porter endorses Engel challenger Jamaal Bowman MORE (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersObama to join Biden virtually for first joint fundraiser Hillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel Black lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight MORE's (I-Vt.) endorsed Bowman last week.

"Jamaal understands that low-income families are locked out of opportunity and a decent life due to a system that is rigged to benefit the wealthy," Sanders said in a statement. "In Congress he will lead the fight for investing in our public schools, ending mass incarceration, and addressing the housing crisis. He is someone we can trust to be a powerful advocate for a progressive agenda in Congress."

Engel, on the other hand, has received support from establishment figures, like 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel Ethics controversy rattles Hickenlooper's Senate bid Melania Trump is 'behind-the-scenes' but 'unbelievably influential': book MORE, who endorsed the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman on Monday.

“I have worked with Eliot Engel as first lady, as senator from New York, and as secretary of state,” Clinton said in a statement to The New York Times. “Every step of the way, his number-one priority has always remained the same: delivering for his constituents.”

Bowman is proving to be one of the toughest primary challengers Engel has faced in his 16-term career in Congress.

In 2018, Engel defeated his primary challenger by 57 points before coasting to victory in an uncontested general election.

However, Bowman has consolidated support from the progressive field and raised more than $200,000 in a two-day period earlier this month.

Engel has come under intense scrutiny from progressives over his absence from his district amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as his foreign policy positions. He was also heard saying on a live microphone earlier this month that he was only attending an event because he had a primary challenger.