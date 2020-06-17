Biden lead over Trump grows to 13 points: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Pentagon official who questioned Trump's Ukraine aid freeze resigns The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order MORE's national lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: 'We're still in a first wave' MORE has increased to 13 points, a new Reuters-Ipsos poll finds.

In the survey, 48 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, with 35 percent saying that they would support for Trump.

The president has seen his poll numbers flail in recent months as criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his response to nationwide protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd mount.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has killed over 115,000 Americans, with just 40 approving of his response to the crisis.

Conversely, about two-thirds of those surveyed were sympathetic to the protests that have been going on for more than three weeks. Trump has taken an openly aggressive stance against the protests, some of which devolved into looting and property damage, and has repeatedly threatened use of military force to quell the unrest, raising eyebrows on both sides of the aisle.

According to the new poll, Trump's support among Republicans has fallen 13 points since March.

At 38 percent among all respondents, the president's approval rating is the lowest it has been since November, during Congress's impeachment proceedings.

The silver lining in the poll for the president was the economy, with 43 percent of respondents saying that Trump would be better for the economy, while 38 percent favored Biden.

Conducted June 10-16, the poll surveyed 4,426 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.