Engel trails primary challenger by 10 points: poll

A new poll shows Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE (D-N.Y.) trailing his progressive challenger by 10 points just a week before New York voters pick their nominees, an ominous sign for a longtime incumbent whose district has changed markedly since he was first elected.

The survey, conducted by the progressive group Data for Progress, finds middle school principal Jamaal Bowman (D) leading Engel by a 41 percent to 31 percent margin. Twenty-seven percent of Democratic respondents in New York's 16th District remain undecided.

The poll shows Bowman building a big lead among women, voters under 45 years old and African Americans, who make up about a third of the residents in Engel's Bronx-based district. Engel leads by 22 points among white voters, and the two are close to tied among men.

The poll did not test three other Democrats whose names will appear on the ballot — attorney Chris Fink, former New York Police Department officer Sammy Ravelo and Andom Ghebreghiorgis, who has withdrawn and backs Bowman — but none of them are expected to take a significant portion of the vote.

Bowman, making his first run for office, won endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren slams Pence's coronavirus remarks: As 'pathetic' as they are 'reckless' Powell presses Congress for more coronavirus support Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it's time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (D-Mass.), and from the rising stars of an emerging generation of progressive members of Congress like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (D-N.Y.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.). Groups like Justice Democrats, the Working Families Party and Brand New Congress back Bowman, while most unions have stuck with Engel.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonReport finds Russian disinformation group tied to 2016 elections still active Matt Taibbi says the press is destroying itself Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE and the Congressional Black Caucus both back Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The New York Times editorial board endorsed Bowman.

Engel's district has changed markedly from the seat he first won in 1988. Back then, just 11 percent of the population was African American, and 13 percent was Hispanic. Today, just under one-third of district residents are white.

But Engel has run a lackluster campaign, even amid signs that progressives were making inroads in New York districts where longtime incumbents were sitting on their laurels.

Two years ago, Ocasio-Cortez, an unknown progressive challenger, ousted another New York Democrat, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley (D). This year, Reps. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyWins by young progressives start reshaping establishment On The Money: Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election | Mnuchin: White House seriously considering second round of stimulus checks | Labor leaders under pressure on police unions Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election MORE (D) and José Serrano (D) both retired in the face of almost certain primary challenges, while other longtime New York City representatives like Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyWatchdogs express concern to lawmakers about ability to oversee coronavirus relief funds Oversight Committee Democrats demand DHS, DOJ investigate white supremacist involvement in protests House Oversight chairwoman self-quarantining over possible COVID-19 infection MORE (D) and Jerrold Nadler (D) have mounted aggressive campaigns.

The poll, conducted June 11-15, surveyed 525 likely Democratic primary voters contacted online and by text message. The survey had a margin of error of 5.1 percentage points.

--This report was updated at 11:53 a.m.