Pressley endorses Bowman in primary race against Engel

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyDemocrats rip Trump rollback of LGBTQ protections amid Pride Month NFL to close offices for Juneteenth, making it an official league holiday How language is bringing down Donald Trump MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday endorsed Jamaal Bowman, who is waging a primary challenge to Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE (D) in New York's 16th District.

Pressley is just the latest progressive to throw their support behind Bowman, a middle school principal who has seen a surge of support in his bid against Engel in the lead-up to the June 23 primary, with signs indicating the 16-term incumbent may be on his heels.

“We need leaders like Jamaal Bowman in Congress now more than ever. As a 20-year public school educator in New York, Jamaal knows what it means to build community and fight for those too often left out and left behind. In Congress, Jamaal will continue to advance bold solutions — fighting to end mass incarceration and working to actualize the People’s Justice Guarantee,” said Pressley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jamaal will be relentless in his commitment to universal health care, affordable housing, and environmental justice. He will never forget who he represents or who he is accountable to — the people. I’m so glad to endorse Jamaal for Congress, and I look forward to working with him in Congress to achieve bold, progressive change," she continued.

Bowman has already received endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren slams Pence's coronavirus remarks: As 'pathetic' as they are 'reckless' Powell presses Congress for more coronavirus support Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it's time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (D-Mass.).

The New York progressive is posing one of the stiffest primary challenges Engel has faced since he was first elected to the House. Engel has come under a flood of scrutiny over his absence from his district amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly after he was heard saying on a hot mic at an event that he cared more about a speaking opportunity because he is facing a primary challenge.

A new poll also shows Engel trailing Bowman by 10 points just a week before the primary.

Still, Engel has the support of high-profile Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi asks House chairs to enforce mandatory mask-wearing during hearings Hillicon Valley: Report finds CIA security failures led to massive breach | Pelosi calls on advertisers to pressure social media giants | Experts warn firms facing serious cyber threats in COVID-19 era OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Dems press Trump consumer safety nominee on chemical issues | Lawmakers weigh how to help struggling energy industry | 180 Democrats ask House leadership for clean energy assistance MORE (Calif.) and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonReport finds Russian disinformation group tied to 2016 elections still active Matt Taibbi says the press is destroying itself Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE. He has a beefier campaign bank account than Bowman and he has seen his profile rise as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which played a key role in President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: 'We're still in a first wave' MORE’s impeachment.