John Kerry hosting virtual campaign events for Biden

Former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryThe Memo: Trump's troubles deepen as voters see country on wrong path The continuous whipsawing of climate change policy Budowsky: United Democrats and Biden's New Deal MORE is hosting a virtual campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Pentagon official who questioned Trump's Ukraine aid freeze resigns The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order MORE in Miami on Thursday, the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign announced.

Kerry will be participating in a panel focused on Biden’s plan to reopen the economy.

The panel will be moderated by Rep. Donna Shalala Donna Edna ShalalaThe sad spectacle of Trump's enablers The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former NIC Director Greg Treverton rips US response; WHO warns of 'immediate second peak' if countries reopen too quickly Treasury has not disbursed B in airline support: oversight panel MORE (D-Fla.), who was secretary of Health and Human Services under President Clinton.

Kerry, who served in the Obama administration, has hosted several campaign events for Biden in Florida in the past, particularly in the weeks leading up to its March 17 primary.

Biden is putting much of his focus on Florida, a swing state that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: 'We're still in a first wave' MORE won by less than 2 percentage points in 2016.

Recent polls show Biden with a slight lead over Trump, who declared himself a resident of Florida last year.