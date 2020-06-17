Pressley endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyDemocrats rip Trump rollback of LGBTQ protections amid Pride Month NFL to close offices for Juneteenth, making it an official league holiday How language is bringing down Donald Trump MORE (D-Mass.) endorsed Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker (D) on Wednesday in his primary race to win the party nomination and face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it's time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order McConnell rejects push to 'airbrush the Capitol' of Confederate statues MORE (R-Ky.) in November.

Pressley said Booker has spent the last decade fighting for the people of Kentucky “at all levels of government.”

“Charles can defeat Mitch McConnell — who has caused so much pain for so many families — and he will be a powerful advocate for the people of KY in the U.S. Senate,” she tweeted.

.@Booker4KY has spent the last ten years fighting for the people of KY at all levels of government. Charles can defeat Mitch McConnell - who has caused so much pain for so many families - and he will be a powerful advocate for the people of KY in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/pqRfsu3CaT — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 17, 2020

Booker is one of five candidates Pressley endorsed Wednesday, including Jamaal Bowman, a progressive challenging Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE (D) in New York’s 16th District.

Pressley also endorsed Democrats Jaime Harrison, a Senate candidate in South Carolina, Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Senate candidate in Georgia’s special election, and Dr. Cameron Webb, a candidate running in Virginia’s 5th Congressional district.

Pressley is the latest high-profile Democrat to back Booker, following endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last week.

He also earned endorsements from the Working Families Party and Democracy for America (DFA).

Booker is one of several Democrats running in the Kentucky primary on June 23, including Amy McGrath, a candidate backed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

The Democrat who wins the primary will face a tough battle in November against McConnell. The Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican.”