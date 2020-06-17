Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerBlack lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight Jones, Sessions spar over renaming of military bases Democrats rip Trump rollback of LGBTQ protections amid Pride Month MORE (D-N.Y.) endorsed veteran Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE (D-N.Y.) as he faces a stiff primary challenge from progressive Jamaal Bowman this month.

“I have a longtime, close friendship with Eliot Engel and have worked with him on many issues. From taking on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: 'We're still in a first wave' MORE, to standing up for women’s right to choose to expanding affordable health care, to fighting for civil and human rights, Eliot Engel has been a strong and effective fighter for the people of his district and all Americans — and I am proud to endorse him,” Schumer said in a statement to The Hill.

The endorsement, which was first reported by Jewish Insider, comes after Schumer last week told reporters he had not backed Engel even though he was listed on the campaign’s website as an endorser. His name was later removed from Engel’s website after the exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement also comes as Engel, a 16-term incumbent, tries to face down the toughest primary challenge of his career from Bowman, a middle school principal who’s received the backing of high-profile progressive groups and lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren slams Pence's coronavirus remarks: As 'pathetic' as they are 'reckless' Powell presses Congress for more coronavirus support Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it's time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (D-Mass.).

A new poll also shows Engel trailing Bowman by 10 points just a week before the primary. Engel is also still grappling with criticism that he has not spent enough time in his district during the coronavirus pandemic.

Detractors only ramped up their attacks on Engel after he was caught on a “hot mic” saying at an event that he cared more about a speaking opportunity because he is facing a primary challenge.

Still, Engel has the backing of Democratic heavy hitters like Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi asks House chairs to enforce mandatory mask-wearing during hearings Hillicon Valley: Report finds CIA security failures led to massive breach | Pelosi calls on advertisers to pressure social media giants | Experts warn firms facing serious cyber threats in COVID-19 era OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Dems press Trump consumer safety nominee on chemical issues | Lawmakers weigh how to help struggling energy industry | 180 Democrats ask House leadership for clean energy assistance MORE (D-Calif.), Schumer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoTrump Jr. knocks CNN's Chris Cuomo over interview with father: 'I'm not pretending to be a journalist' Tennis star calls Cuomo 'selfish' as US Open to be held in NYC Cuomo announces that US Open will be held without fans this year MORE (D), several members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonReport finds Russian disinformation group tied to 2016 elections still active Matt Taibbi says the press is destroying itself Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment 'has really ridden to the rescue' MORE. He also has a larger war chest than Bowman and has a high profile as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, allowing him to tell constituents he can serve as a powerful voice for them in the House.

“As chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot has protected our democracy from foreign attacks, and as a local leader Eliot improved mass transit and worked tirelessly with me after Hurricane Sandy to deliver the aid that enabled people in his district to recover and rebuild," Schumer said.

"I know from being by his side, when it comes to working for the people of his district in the Bronx and Westchester, Eliot Engel gets the job done,” Schumer continued.