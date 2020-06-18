Human Rights Campaign endorses Mondaire Jones in race to replace Nita Lowey in NY

The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday endorsed progressive Mondaire Jones in the race to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyDemocrats accuse SBA of stonewalling GAO's attempts to oversee lending program The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Engel trails primary challenger by 10 points: poll MORE (D-N.Y.) in New York's 17th District.

Jones, who would be the first black openly LGBTQ member of Congress if elected, is facing off against six other Democrats ahead of the primary next week.

“Mondaire Jones has used his life to make our nation a more equal and just place. Today, we’re proud to endorse him to bring his voice to the halls of Congress,” Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement first obtained by The Hill.

The endorsement comes as members of the LGBTQ community and supporters celebrate Pride Month, touting a Supreme Court ruling on Monday that gay and transgender people are protected against employment discrimination under existing civil rights laws.

It also comes as the U.S. grapples with the issue of racial justice following the police-involved deaths of unarmed black people including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Jones told The Hill the national moment holds major significance for himself and his campaign.

"Growing up poor, black, and gay in Section 8 housing, I never imagined that someone like me could run for Congress, let along be successful in a run for Congress," Jones said. "I didn't think that the country would be ready to accept someone who is gay, like myself. In fact, for most of my life, I never seriously considered running for office for that reason."

Jones said his campaign platform is aimed at empowering members of the LGBTQ community by pushing for measures like "Medicare for All" and affordable housing.

"LGBTQIA Americans disproportionately have difficulty getting the necessary medical care, and experience homelessness at a rate that is far higher than cisgender, straight people in our society," Jones said. "So we must have a broad conception of equity and justice for the community."

"My lived experiences give me a sense of urgency that the other candidates simply do not bring to this race and would not bring to Washington," he said.

Jones is facing off against half a dozen other contenders in the race to replace Lowey in the 17th District, which includes portions of Rockland County and Westchester.

He has received a number of high-profile progressive endorsements from figures such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersInvestors want Trump reelected The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight Time to permanently block the Dakota Access pipeline MORE (D-Mass.) as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight Time to permanently block the Dakota Access pipeline MORE (D-N.Y.).

A Public Policy Poll released on Wednesday shows Jones with a 11-point lead in the race, with 25 percent support. The poll was conducted among 1,141 likely Democratic primary voters.

The New York Democratic primary is scheduled for June 23.