Obama calls for voters to elect Biden in praising Supreme Court's DACA decision

Former President Obama called on voters to elect former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenator demands Trump Organization explain Chinese business dealings in light of Bolton book Hillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta The Memo: Bolton exposé makes Trump figure of mockery MORE in his celebration of the Supreme Court decision preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying Biden will work hard to defend so-called Dreamers.

“Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation,” Obama tweeted. “Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us.

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all,” he said in a series of tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama, who officially endorsed Biden in April, created DACA via an executive order eight years ago this month. The move came four years into Obama's presidency and after immense pressure from immigration activists at the time.

The program protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation and allows them to work and travel within the country legally. DACA beneficiaries must renew their status every two years.

President Trump Donald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays 'stunningly uninformed' Trump MORE announced in September 2017 that he was ending DACA and urged Congress to come up with immigration legislation. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled to block that move, saying the administration failed to give adequate justification for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling still allows the Trump administration to repeal DACA in the future through other means.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to end Obama’s “illegal executive amnesties,” called the decision from the court politically motivated.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, issued a statement shortly after the Supreme Court decision vowing to make DACA permanent on “day one.”

"The joy of today’s victory does not erase the difficult road ahead," he said in a statement. "We know that much work remains to be done."