The Hill's Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.





LEADING THE DAY: CAMPAIGNS RESPOND TO SCOTUS DECISION ON DACA



ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision on Thursday to block the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era program known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), arguing the administration did not give an adequate enough reason to terminate the program.



The ruling sparked reaction from both sides of the aisle, with Republicans and Democrats using it to galvanize their respective bases. President Trump Donald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays 'stunningly uninformed' Trump MORE slammed the decision, calling for new justices in a tweet.



"The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court," the president exclaimed on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Democrats and immigration advocates celebrated the ruling. Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenator demands Trump Organization explain Chinese business dealings in light of Bolton book Hillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta The Memo: Bolton exposé makes Trump figure of mockery MORE vowed to make the program permanent if elected president.



“The Supreme Court’s ruling today is a victory made possible by the courage and resilience of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who bravely stood up and refused to be ignored. As President, I will immediately work to make it permanent by sending a bill to Congress on day one of my Administration,” Biden said.



Former President Obama, who established the program through an executive order, also responded to the ruling, urging Americans to vote for Biden in November.



“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the ruling comes amidst a politically turbulent time with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shaky economy and nationwide protests over racial injustice, the ruling will likely be referenced on the campaign trail to November.



For Trump and the GOP, appointing conservative judges and justices has always been a top priority, and today’s decision reinforces the belief that more conservative judges are needed in the courts to defend conservative policies.



For Democrats, the ruling is good news as it is a slap in the face to Trump, who moved to dismantle it earlier in his administration. However, Democrats do not believe the fight over immigration is over. They understand that Trump will work to implement more stringent immigration policies, in addition to working to appoint conservative judges to defend them.



-- Julia Manchester



FROM THE TRAIL:

Trump’s reelection campaign is looking to press for more debates against Biden in the fall and have a say in who moderates them. The campaign has recruited former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd's death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Piers Morgan, Rudy Giuliani in furious debate over Trump: 'You sound completely barking mad' Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE. Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley report.

Biden’s campaign launched its first advertising blitz of the general election on Thursday, which consists of a $15 million dollar television, digital, radio and print effort focusing on Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Albert Hunt: Redistricting fight will define the next decade of democracy.

Tim Worstall: The economy is bouncing back and that’s good news for Trump.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTime to permanently block the Dakota Access pipeline Liberal groups press Biden to adopt progressive policies on police reform Missing Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau among pair of women found slain in Florida MORE: Democrats are fighting Trump to ensure Americans have health care.

CONGRESS & STATES:

Nationwide protests of racial injustice and police brutality are turning the tide in Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary, giving progressive Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker a potential boost over establishment favorite Amy McGrath. Max reports. On Thursday, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) called on McGrath to donate her campaign war chest to Democratic efforts to defeat McConnell if she loses her primary next week. Her latest filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows her with more than $19 million in cash on hand.

Governors up for reelection in November are getting an approval-ratings boost as they handle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and economic crises stemming from the pandemic have given the state leaders a larger platform where they have been allowed to demonstrate swift and assertive action. The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) formally endorsed progressive Mondaire Jones in the race to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyDemocrats accuse SBA of stonewalling GAO's attempts to oversee lending program The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Engel trails primary challenger by 10 points: poll MORE in New York’s 17th District. Jones, who would be the first black openly LGBTQ member of Congress if elected, is facing off against seven other Democrats ahead of the primary next week. Julia Manchester reports.

The Cook Political Report shifted the Montana Senate race between Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOvernight Energy: Senate passes major lands conservation bill | Mnuchin ordered to give Native American tribes full stimulus funding | Key Republican jeopardizes Trump consumer safety nominee Focus shifts to House after Senate passes major public lands bill Senate passes major lands conservation bill MORE (R) and Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockFocus shifts to House after Senate passes major public lands bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senior Interior official contacted former employer, violating ethics pledge: watchdog | Ag secretary orders environmental rollbacks for Forest Service | Senate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Ag secretary orders environmental rollbacks for Forest Service MORE (D) to “toss-up” status. This is the latest sign that the state has come into play for Democrats. Max reports.

POLL WATCH:

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY – PRESIDENTIAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden: 49%

Trump: 41%

DATA FOR PROGRESS/CIVIQS – KENTUCKY SENATE PRIMARY

Booker: 44%

McGrath: 36%

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

ADVERTISEMENT

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

New York primaries

Virginia primaries

Mississippi primary runoffs

North Carolina primary runoffs

South Carolina primary runoffs



June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries



Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention



Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate