Klobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharWebb: Virtue signaling versus solutions In the next COVID-19 bill, target innovation and entrepreneurship Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government MORE (D-Minn.) announced late Thursday night that she was removing herself from contention to be chosen as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenator demands Trump Organization explain Chinese business dealings in light of Bolton book Hillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta The Memo: Bolton exposé makes Trump figure of mockery MORE's running mate, saying the slot should go to a woman of color.

“I’ve never commented on this process at all but after what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment, and I truly believe ... I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation … this is sure a hell of a way to do it,” she added.

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden's vice presidential choice: "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020

The senator's announcement comes as the country continues to grapple with the issues of racial inequality, police brutality and the deaths of several black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery.

The police killing of Floyd prompted nationwide protests, with demonstrators demanding lawmakers take up police reform measures.

Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders Symone SandersThe Memo: Trump's Tulsa decision sparks new race controversy The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to tamp down controversy over remarks about black support African American figures slam Biden on 'you ain't black' comments MORE seemingly confirmed the retraction and credited Klobuchar for her advocacy for the Biden campaign, quipping "I hope you know this doesn’t get you out of any Women for Biden events especially in Minnesota!"

.@amyklobuchar I hope you know this doesn’t get you out of any Women for Biden events especially in Minnesota! Grateful for your introspection, your passion & your insight. We appreciate all you’ve done for our campaign Senator!! Happy to be in this fight with you! — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2020

Klobuchar was reported to be one of several candidates being vetted for consideration for a running mate by the Biden campaign. During a democratic primary debate, Biden pledged to name a woman as his vice president.

The Minnesota senator has recently come under increased scrutiny after the death of Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, with initial reports falsely claiming that as a prosecutor, she was responsible for the failure to charge former officer Derek Chauvin for a 2006 shooting.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

The spotlight has also fallen on Klobuchar’s handling of the case of Myon Burrell, a black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager in the killing of an 11-year-old girl, after an Associated Press review found a “myriad [of] inconsistencies” in the case against him.

Klobuchar is not the only candidate to remove herself from contention.

Both Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) have done the same in recent weeks. Remaining contenders include Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTime to permanently block the Dakota Access pipeline Liberal groups press Biden to adopt progressive policies on police reform Missing Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau among pair of women found slain in Florida MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight Time to permanently block the Dakota Access pipeline MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP, Dems jockey for position on police reform Biden seeks to beat Trump by winning Florida Former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain says White House's bad decisions have put US behind many other nations on COVID-19; Fears of virus reemergence intensify MORE (D-Fla.). The Hill has reached out to Warren, Harris and Demings for comment.