Biden wins Kentucky primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Kentucky Democratic primary, adding to his delegate count as he heads to his formal nomination at the party's convention in August.

Biden was leading with 54 percent of the vote, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) garnered 13 percent with 13 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. Kentucky will award 54 pledged delegates.

Biden, the only remaining Democratic candidate, was projected by the AP to have clinched the nomination earlier this month. Sanders dropped out of the race in April and endorsed Biden but said he will stay on primary ballots in a bid to garner progressive delegates ahead of the convention.

President Trump won Kentucky in 2016 by 30 points.

The state’s primary, originally scheduled for May 19, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states, Kentucky is seeing a surge in mail-in ballots.