Republican Daniel Gade wins Virginia primary to challenge Mark Warner

American University professor Daniel Gade won Virginia's Republican Senate primary and will challenge Sen. Mark Warner (D) in November.

Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who was awarded two Purple Hearts, was winning with 68 percent of the vote with 23 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. He prevailed over two Republican opponents.

He will face Warner in November. Warner was unopposed in the Democratic primary as he runs for a third term.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the seat as "Solid Democratic."