Jamaal Bowman raises $2M, launches $350,000 ad buy ahead of New York primary

New York congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman's campaign announced on Friday the candidate raised $2 million ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary against longtime incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Top Democrats introduce bill to stop Trump's Germany withdrawal | Esper announces internal review on diversity in military | Top foreign policy Pentagon official resigns after White House passes on nomination Despite Trump's threat, top general says White House hasn't given order to pull troops from Germany Top Democrats introduce bill to stop Trump's Germany withdrawal MORE (D-N.Y.).

Bowman's campaign also revealed he received more than 65,000 individual donors during the campaign, showing the potential strength of his progressive base in the state's 16th congressional district.

Additionally, the campaign announced it was launching a $350,000 TV ad-buy after the successful fundraising hauls.

“The incredible grassroots support for Jamaal over the past few weeks that made this ad buy possible has reflected what we have been hearing from voters all over the district: people are ready for change," Bowman's campaign manager said in a statement Friday.

The news comes after Bowman, a former middle school principal, outraised Engel from April 1-June 3. Bowman brought in $431,000, while Engel raised $389,000 in the same period.

While Engel may still have more cash on hand, a recent poll conducted by the progressive firm Data for Progress showed Bowman leading Engel by 10 points.

A victory for Bowman would mark a major blow to the Democratic establishment. Engel has served in Congress for 16 terms and chairs the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Engel has received endorsements from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSupreme Court surprises rattle disappointed right Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight Stronger patent rights would help promote US technological leadership MORE (D-N.Y.), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoGroup of Democratic senators to propose making Juneteenth national holiday Gov. Cuomo: Criticism of NY nursing home deaths a 'shiny object,' 'pure politics' GOP senator to introduce bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday MORE (D), and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTwitter, Facebook see new tactics in foreign disinformation efforts Facebook takes down Trump ads featuring symbol used by Nazis to mark political prisoners Redistricting: 'The next decade of our democracy is on the ballot' in November MORE, while Bowman has the support of progressive leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWarren endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary Texas lawmaker endorses Eliot Engel Human Rights Campaign endorses Mondaire Jones in race to replace Nita Lowey in NY MORE (D-N.Y.), and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary Texas lawmaker endorses Eliot Engel Human Rights Campaign endorses Mondaire Jones in race to replace Nita Lowey in NY MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention Warren endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary Human Rights Campaign endorses Mondaire Jones in race to replace Nita Lowey in NY MORE (D-Mass.).

Engel has come under criticism for his absence from his district during much of the coronavirus pandemic. However, his supporters argue Engel was on the legislative frontlines combatting the pandemic.