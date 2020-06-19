Trump campaign manager acknowledges not voting in 2016 general election

Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading 'lies,' 'fully-spun half-truths' and 'falsehoods' Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as 'manipulated media' MORE’s campaign manager who also worked on his 2016 bid, has acknowledged that he did not vote in the last presidential election.

CBS News reported Friday citing election documents it had obtained from Bexar County, Texas, that Parscale, who lived in the county in 2016, voted in the primary but not the general election.

Parscale, who served as the digital media director for Trump's first White House bid, told CBS News in a statement that he missed a deadline to vote by mail that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2016, I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline," Parscale said.

He added that the incident was "just further proof that vote-by-mail is not the flawless solution Democrats and the media pretend it is."

CBS reported that Parscale did cast ballots in 2012 and 2018, with his 2018 vote submitted by mail.

Trump, who also voted by mail in the Florida presidential primary earlier this year, has claimed without evidence that expanding mail-in voting would lead to a spike in fraud.

Voting experts have said there is no evidence to suggest that there is widespread fraud with mail-in ballots.

Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Connecticut are all sending voters absentee ballot applications, and New Hampshire and Massachusetts have eased requirements for absentee voting.