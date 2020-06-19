Susan Rice calls Trump administration 'racist to its core,' says Senate backers belong in 'trash heap of history'

Former national security adviser Susan Rice slammed the Trump administration as “racist to its core” and said that supportive senators belong in the “trash heap of history.”

“I'd say better late than never. You know, to serve an administration which has been racist to its core for the last three and a half years, from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, calling white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters, and basically made plain that they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America, it's been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful,” Rice said on MSNBC regarding the resignation of Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the Trump administration’s highest ranking female African American official.

Rice also praised Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention Webb: Virtue signaling versus solutions In the next COVID-19 bill, target innovation and entrepreneurship MORE (D-Minn.) for withdrawing her name from consideration to be former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention Biden campaign rebukes Trump effort to push for more debates Fox News poll: Biden's lead widens to 12 points over Trump MORE’s running mate and calling for him to tap a woman of color.

“[W]hat’s important about what Senator Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election, and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation, and remove Donald Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading 'lies,' 'fully-spun half-truths' and 'falsehoods' Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as 'manipulated media' MORE and consign him and those who have supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” she said.

The remarks come as Trump faces an avalanche of criticism over his response to protests over police brutality and systemic racism, calling demonstrators “thugs” and threatening to unleash “vicious” dogs on them.

Rise is also in the running to be Biden’s running mate. Pressure has ramped up on the former vice president to put a woman of color on the Democratic 2020 ticket in light of the protests, and his campaign has confirmed that Rice, who served in the Obama administration, is being considered.