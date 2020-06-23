McConnell easily wins Kentucky Senate primary

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump says he supports another round of stimulus checks NAACP Legal Defense Fund urges Senate to reject GOP police reform bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Internal watchdog probing Park Police actions toward Lafayette Square protesters | Democrats detail their .5T green infrastructure plan | Green groups challenge Trump water rules rollback MORE won the GOP Senate primary in Kentucky on Tuesday as he seeks his seventh term in the upper chamber.

McConnell easily dispatched a crowded field of Republicans challenging him for the nomination, leading with 87 percent of the vote after 7 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press. None of McConnell's rivals had close to his name recognition or fundraising.

McConnell has emerged as a top target for Democrats over his refusal to consider a litany of Democratic measures that have passed the House and his strong support for President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE's agenda.

McConnell also angered Democrats after refusing to set a confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandDon't mess with the Supreme Court Graham on potential Supreme Court vacancy: 'This would be a different circumstance' than Merrick Garland Prosecutor who resigned over Stone sentencing memo joins DC attorney general's office MORE, who was selected by former President Obama in 2016 to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Since his election, Trump has appointed two Supreme Court Justices: Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchAll eyes on Roberts ahead of Supreme Court's abortion ruling Former Thomas clerk: Roberts 'complicit' in Supreme Court 'being used as a partisan tool' against Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump under fire as SCOTUS, Bolton deal blows MORE, who replaced Scalia, and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughBiden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages All eyes on Roberts ahead of Supreme Court's abortion ruling Acting DHS Secretary: Supreme Court DACA ruling 'usurps the clear authority of executive branch' MORE, who replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

McConnell will face either Amy McGrath or progressive state Rep. Charles Booker (D) in November, depending on who wins the Democratic primary. That race has gotten increasingly close as Booker has seen a surge in support amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Still, the Kentucky Republican is expected to withstand a challenge from either Democrat, particularly given his hefty campaign bank account and Kentucky's red hue.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as "Likely Republican."

Kentucky’s primaries were originally scheduled for May 19 but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state, like others around the country, has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots.