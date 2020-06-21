Trump campaign touts 4M online viewers for Tulsa rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies MORE’s reelection campaign said late Saturday that his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, attracted 4 million viewers online.

“President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers,” Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

“The news media, which encouraged protestors and bombarded Americans for more than a week with dire warnings against attending a Trump rally, are still unable to prevent President Trump from reaching the people,” Murtaugh added. “These numbers represent unmatched enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and a massive audience that Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies Trump, Pence scrap planned outdoor speeches at Tulsa rally MORE can only dream of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement came after numerous Democratic lawmakers mocked the president’s campaign for lower-than-expected attendance at the event. Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuTrump mocked for low attendance at rally House panel advances police reform bill Ted Lieu responds to viral video: 'Costco has a right to require that customers wear a mask' MORE (D-Calif.), for example, quipped that the attendance was due to a combination of potential attendees fearing the coronavirus and the release of the 2019 film “Knives Out” on Amazon.

Pop star P!nk also took a shot at the rally attendance, tweeting of the Bank of Oklahoma Center: “I think I sold that place out in five minutes.”

Several Twitter users also compared the rally to then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Melania Trump is 'behind-the-scenes' but 'unbelievably influential': book East Wing rips book saying Melania Trump renegotiated prenup before moving to White House MORE’s claim that Trump’s 2017 inauguration featured “"the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe."

Murtaugh and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE blamed the in-person attendance on protesters and the media, with Murtaugh claiming demonstrators blocked access to the metal detectors.

The Trump campaign said ahead of the rally that it received over 1 million ticket requests, for which users of the TikTok app have claimed credit, saying they deliberately placed requests while not intending to show up in person.