Lincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over rally turnout

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group working to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies MORE in 2020, released a new ad Sunday hitting the president over the turnout at his rally in Tulsa, Okla.

In the ad, a narrator mocks Trump over the crowd size at the BOK Center on Saturday, which ended up being well below the arena's capacity and far short of the massive crowds promised by the campaign.

"Hey Donald — your campaign manager told you that 1,000,000 fans wanted to come to your first big rally. Turnout in Tulsa? A dud," the narrator says. "You've probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected."

.@realDonaldTrump, your rally in Tulsa was a flop. You've probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected — and it sure wasn't as big as you promised. pic.twitter.com/TOHY1ZOKxM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

The Trump campaign was widely mocked on social media over the crowd sizes at Saturday's rally, with campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE touting a figure of 1,000,000 tickets registered for the event. Campaign officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Photos circulating on Twitter showed authorities packing up an overflow area after it was clear that the arena would not reach capacity before the event started on Saturday.

The president has previously attacked members of the Lincoln Project including conservative attorney George Conway George Thomas ConwayLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Lincoln Project takes aim at Trump's health in new advertisement Budowsky: The conservative civil war MORE, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Lincoln Project takes aim at Trump's health in new advertisement Domino's dismisses criticism for 2012 tweet to White House press secretary MORE.