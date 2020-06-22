Ernst challenges Greenfield to six debates in Iowa Senate race

Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Tulsa County reports highest number of new cases days before Trump rally; Botanisol Analytics CEO David Talenfeld says new highly mobile virus testing modules can help protect national security infrastructure Black voters need a new Senate as much as a new president McConnell plans to stay on as Senate GOP leader even if he loses majority MORE (R-Iowa) has challenged her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield to six debates ahead of November's general election, the latest sign of what is expected to be a tight race in the Hawkeye State.

"I haven’t heard Theresa Greenfield say one thing that Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez builds political army, and a fundraising machine to match Barr says Trump fired Manhattan US Attorney Berman Push to oust Manhattan attorney sparks fresh crisis for DOJ MORE hasn’t told her to say," Ernst said in a video released by her campaign on Monday. "And, that’s not what Iowans expect in a leader. So I’m challenging Ms. Greenfield to six debates."

Ernst proposed splitting up the debates by holding two in August, two in September and two in October.

"Let’s let Iowans hear what we have to say," Ernst said.

Greenfield's campaign responded to Ernst on Monday, saying the Democratic candidate has agreed to face Ernst on the debate stage.

“After a new poll showing her trailing, Senator Ernst continues to follow Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi on Trump testing remarks: 'The American people are owed answers' Low voter registration poses a threat to American democracy Primaries renew fears about Democratic unity in presidential race MORE’s desperate playbook for other failing Senators around the country,” Greenfield's communications director Sam Newton said in a statement. “Of course, Theresa looks forward to debates this fall — just like how she participated in three televised debates and six public forums in the primary."

The development comes as Ernst faces a difficult reelection fight. A Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa survey showed the incumbent senator trailing Greenfield by three points, with 46 percent of likely voters saying they would back Greenfield, while 43 percent said they would support Ernst.

Ernst won the seat held previously by Sen. Tom Harkin Thomas (Tom) Richard HarkinBiden unveils disability rights plan: 'Your voices must be heard' Bottom line Trump's trial a major test for McConnell, Schumer MORE (D) by just over 8 points in 2014. President Trump Donald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over rally turnout Bolton defends not testifying: 'I don't think it would have made a difference' Bolton says he hopes history will remember Trump 'as a one-term president' MORE won the state by more than 9 points in 2016.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as "lean Republican," however other polls have shown a tighter race. A survey from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling showed Ernst leading Greenfield by just 1 point.

Democrats see the state as a key target they can flip while they try to take back the majority in the upper chamber.

Greenfield outraised Ernst in the first half of the second quarter of 2020, bringing in about $1.5 million, while Ernst raised $1.2 million. However, the senator leads with cash-on-hand, with about $7 million in the bank. Greenfield has $4.7 million in the bank.

Updated at 10:45 a.m.