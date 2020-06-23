Republican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch

Former Congressman Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorAvenatti held in El Chapo's old jail cell, lawyers say Vulnerable Democrats feel heat ahead of impeachment vote The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE won the Republican primary in Virginia’s 2nd District, setting up a rematch in November against Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaNational Retail Federation hosts virtual 'store tours' for lawmakers amid coronavirus Gun control group rolls out House endorsements The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 MORE (D), who unseated him in 2018.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL who represented the 2nd District from 2017 to 2019, was leading in the primary with 48 percent of the vote, beating two other Republicans with 61 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Taylor, also a former member of Virginia’s General Assembly, had initially launched a challenge for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerWarner: Trump and 'henchman' Barr 'willing to get rid of anyone' investigating Trump associates Trump quips that he told aides to 'slow the testing down' for coronavirus Trade groups make lobbying push to be included in small business loan program MORE (D) but decided instead to pursue his old seat representing the Virginia Beach area. Taylor lost to Luria by about 2 points in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican nominee was endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE earlier this month.

The district has been competitive in recent presidential election cycles. President Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Fallout from Trump's weekend rally Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Biden still has a Hispanic voter problem, but does it matter? MORE there by about 2.5 percentage points, and both Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyNadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing GOP rallies around Trump after firing of Manhattan US attorney The Memo: Trump's 2020 path gets steeper MORE and John McCain John Sidney McCainOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Top Democrats introduce bill to stop Trump's Germany withdrawal | Esper announces internal review on diversity in military | Top foreign policy Pentagon official resigns after White House passes on nomination Top foreign policy Pentagon official resigns after White House passes on nomination Budowsky: The conservative civil war MORE carried the district narrowly in 2012 and 2008, respectively, even as former President Obama won Virginia’s electoral votes.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

Virginia was originally set to hold its Congressional primaries on June 9 but delayed them for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has also led to a surge in mailed-in ballots.