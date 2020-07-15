Democrat Nancy Goroff wins NY primary to challenge Lee Zeldin

Academic Nancy Goroff won the Democratic primary in New York’s 1st District and will challenge Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinCongress pulls punches on Russian bounties firestorm US lawmakers call on EU to label entire Hezbollah a terrorist organization Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill MORE (R) in November.

Goroff, chair of the chemistry department at Stony Brook University, was declared the winner on Wednesday by the Associated Press as she led a four-candidate field with 36.1 percent of the vote.

The primary took place on June 23 but a surge in mailed-in ballots has delayed the results.

Goroff will face Zeldin in November, who's currently on his third term. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Likely Republican.”