Republican Nicole Malliotakis wins New York primary to challenge Max Rose

New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis won the June 23 Republican primary in New York's 11th District and will challenge Rep. Max Rose Max RoseFauci hints at new approach to COVID-19 testing De Blasio: Robert E Lee's 'name should be taken off everything in America, period' The Hill's Coronavirus Report: New America's Anne-Marie Slaughter says countries around world are deciding not to trust US; All eyes on New York as city begins phased reopening MORE (D) in November.

Malliotakis, who has earned the support of President Trump Donald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor's race Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE and the GOP establishment, won with 70 percent of the vote, prevailing over Joseph Caldarera.

The race was called on Wednesday after a surge of mailed-in ballots delayed results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malliotakis unsuccessfully ran for New York City mayor in 2017, losing to Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioOcasio-Cortez dismisses proposed B cut: 'Defunding police means defunding police' Protesters, police clash in New York ahead of vote to slash NYPD budget The Hill's Morning Report - Officials crack down as COVID-19 cases soar MORE (D).

She will face Rose in November, who was unopposed in his primary as he runs for a second term. Rose ousted then incumbent Rep. Daniel Donovan Daniel (Dan) Michael DonovanThe Hill's Morning Report — Exploding immigration controversy vexes Washington Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration NY GOP House hopeful: No nude photos MORE (R) in 2018 by over 6 points in a key swing district in the race for Congress.

President Trump won the Staten Island district in 2016 by 10 points even as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Hickenlooper beats back progressive challenge in Colorado primary Jill Biden: 'A lot of Republicans' told me on campaign trail they're 'going to vote for Joe' MORE handily took the state.

Nonpartisan election handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the seat as a "toss up."

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York, like elsewhere around the country, has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that have delayed results.