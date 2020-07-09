Former NY Rep. Claudia Tenney to face Anthony Brindisi in House rematch

Former Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) won the Republican primary in New York's 22nd District, setting up a rematch against first-term lawmaker Anthony Brindisi (D) in November.

Tenney, who represented the upstate New York district from 2017 to 2019, won the June 23 primary with 60 percent of the vote, prevailing over Republican rival George Phillips, according to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Results for a handful of New York races were delayed because of a surge in mailed-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brindisi narrowly defeated Tenney in the 2018 midterm elections in the swing district. Trump won the district by more than 15 points in 2016.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as a "toss up."

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.