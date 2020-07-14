Democrat Dana Balter to face Rep. John Katko in NY House rematch

University professor Dana Balter was declared the winner of New York’s Democratic primary in the 24th District on Tuesday, and she will now challenge Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoHillicon Valley: Wells Fargo tells employees to delete TikTok from work phones | Google, Facebook join legal challenge to ICE foreign students rule | House Republican introduces bills to bolster federal cybersecurity House Republican introduces legislation to strengthen federal cybersecurity Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill MORE (R) in November.

Balter, a Syracuse University professor, won with 63.1 percent of the vote, prevailing over Francis Conole, according to the Associated Press.

The results were released three weeks after the primary took place after a surge in mailed-in ballots delayed the counting of votes.

Balter lost to three-term Rep. Katko by just over 5 points in 2018 in a district won by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Wells Fargo tells employees to delete TikTok from work phones | Google, Facebook join legal challenge to ICE foreign students rule | House Republican introduces bills to bolster federal cybersecurity Biden lets Trump be Trump 4 Texas GOP congressional primary runoffs to watch MORE in 2016. Nonpartisan election handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as "Likely Republican."

Katko did not support President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE in 2016 but has announced he is backing the president’s reelection this year.