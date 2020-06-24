NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins

State senator Chris Jacobs won the special election in New York to fill the remainder of former Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsBiden campaign reacts to SDNY attorney firing: It 'heightens extraordinary concerns' about Barr Push to oust Manhattan attorney sparks fresh crisis for DOJ Democrats pan Trump, Barr over dismissal of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman MORE's (R) term, defeating Democrat Nate McMurray.

Jacobs, a state Senator, won the special election with 69 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, prevailing over McMurray, who garnered 29.5 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Jacobs also separately won the Republican primary to determine the November nominee for the same seat, which took place on Tuesday as well, setting up the prospect he could then earn his first full House term in the heavily Republican district.

Jacobs was endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE earlier this month.

Collins resigned less than a year into his fourth term in 2019 as he faced charges of insider trading. Collins later pled guilt to the charges.

In November, Jacobs will again face McMurray, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary that also took place on Tuesday.