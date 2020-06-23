Joe Biden wins New York primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE won the New York Democratic primary on Tuesday as he continues to add delegates on his way to his formal nomination at the party's convention in August.

Biden was leading with 67 percent of the vote, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCelebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Trump: Ocasio-Cortez would beat Schumer MORE (I-Vt.) garnered 18 percent with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

The primary was symbolic, as Biden, the only remaining Democratic candidate, was projected by the AP to have won the nomination earlier this month.

Sanders, who was born in Brooklyn, endorsed Biden after dropping out in April. His supporters hope to garner progressive delegates ahead of the convention.

New York initially canceled its Democratic presidential primary amid coronavirus concerns after Biden was left as the only remaining Democratic candidate, but a judge ordered it reinstated after legal challenges.

The state awards 274 pledged delegates.