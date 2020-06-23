University of Michigan withdrawing as presidential debate host

The University of Michigan is cancelling its commitment to host one of three scheduled presidential debates between President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE, citing health concerns.

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned," the university's president, Mark Schlissel, said in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the school's decision. The newspaper noted that while the university is tentatively planning to resume in-person learning for the fall semester, officials have said numerous classes will be partially or fully online, and Schlissel has said it would be a “public health informed” semester.

Officials decided that, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the amount of media, campaign officials and supporters flocking to campus would pose too much of an infection threat, according to the Free Press.

The university was set to host the penultimate debate of the general election on Oct. 15. It would have been the first general election debate in Michigan since 1992, when President George H.W. Bush, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonKathy Lueders now has the job of making NASA's 2024 moon landing happen Where are the leaders lifting America up? Cuomo says he would not accept a Biden Cabinet position if asked MORE and businessman Ross Perot debated at Michigan State University.

The development comes as Trump’s reelection campaign has pushed for a fourth debate in addition to the already-planned three presidential debates. A single debate between Vice President Pence and Biden’s to-be-determined running mate is also planned.

The Biden campaign has said it will not agree to an additional presidential debate.

“Our position is straightforward and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission’s debates, on the Commission’s dates, under the Commission’s established format and the Commission’s independent choice of moderators,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates. “Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Trump refuses to say if he slowed down coronavirus testing | US COVID-19 cases rise, marking ugly contrast with Europe | Trump health officials to testify on continued dangers of coronavirus pandemic US COVID-19 cases rise, marking ugly contrast with Europe Trump rally delivers Saturday-record 7.7 million viewers on Fox News MORE should do the same.”

Currently, the first and third debates, which will be held at Indiana’s Notre Dame University on Sept. 15 and Belmont University in Nashville on Oct. 22, respectively, remain on the schedule.

This report was updated at 9:20 a.m.