Poll finds Warren most popular Biden VP choice among college students

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenRomanoff touts endorsements ahead of primary against Hickenlooper Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Left eyes huge night in NY, Kentucky primaries MORE (D-Mass.) is the most popular choice to be Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE's running mate among college students, according to a new poll.

Warren was the pick of 28 percent in the Axios/College Reaction poll released Tuesday, compared to 19 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Fallout from Trump's weekend rally The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After rough week, can Trump bounce back? Harris's path on police reform littered with land mines MORE (D-Calif.), who is Africa American and Indian American. Harris is seen as many as the favorite to be named Biden's vice presidential candidate.

Among college students who identified as Democrats, 33 percent picked Warren compared to 25 percent for Harris.

The poll comes as Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, faces calls to pick a woman of color as his vice presidential pick.

Among Democratic students, Harris was followed by former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, at 14 percent, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) at 11 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSusan Collins opposes Trump's pick for Fifth Circuit Celebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Harris's path on police reform littered with land mines MORE (D-Minn.), who has taken herself out of the running for vice president, was next at 6 percent.

She was followed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) at 4 percent, former national security adviser Susan Rice at 3 percent, Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthWhat Juneteenth celebrations and marches looked like across the US Biden advisers starting to gather documents from potential VP picks: report Warren, Democrats urge Trump to back down from veto threat over changing Confederate-named bases MORE (D-Ill.) at 2 percent, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamBiden still has a Hispanic voter problem, but does it matter? Suspect arrested after man protesting statue in Albuquerque is shot Man shot in protest over statue of Spanish conquistador in Albuquerque MORE (D) at 1 percent and Rep. Val Demmings (D-Fla.) at 1 percent.

Overall, Abrams was third with 13 percent, followed by Whitmer with 11 percent and Klobuchar with 8 percent.

Biden has pledged to choose a woman running mate, but he has not committed to pick a woman of color for the ticket.

The same poll also found that 60 percent of Democratic and Republican college students both said they would “definitely” vote in November even if their only choice is to vote in person and risk getting the coronavirus.

Asked if they can only vote by mail, 84 percent of Democrats said they “definitely will” while just 67 percent of Republicans said the same.

President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE has railed against vote-by-mail efforts in recent months, making unsubstantiated claims that it leads to mass voter fraud.

The Axios/College Reaction poll is based on a survey of 854 total panelists. The poll was conducted between June 16-17. There is a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

The surveys were administered digitally and used college email addresses as an authentication tool to ensure enrollment in a four-year institution. Respondents in the poll were randomly selected from a respondent database.