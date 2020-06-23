Over 120,000 people signed up for Biden fundraiser with Obama

Over 120,000 people signed up for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE's fundraiser with former President Obama, marking another sign of Obama's star power among the Democratic base.

The Biden campaign first told the New York Times about the event's confirmed attendees at Tuesday's fundraiser, which marks the first Biden campaign event featuring Obama in the 2020 campaign cycle. Additionally, the campaign told the publication it has already brought in $4 million from the fundraiser.

Obama formally endorsed Biden in April, saying his former vice president "has all the qualities we need in a president right now."

The joint-fundraiser is aiming to target tens of thousands of small donors. A joint fundraiser between former 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegCelebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Jimmy Kimmel announces summer leave amid blackface controversy Obama to join Biden virtually for first joint fundraiser MORE and Biden last month brought in $1 million from about 36,000 people.

The reunion between the former president and former vice president is slated to be the biggest grassroots fundraiser for the Democratic Party of the cycle as the fundraising battle between Biden and Trump heats up.

Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) brought in a combined, record $74 million in May, but still fell behind Biden and the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) combined haul of $81 million.

The president and the RNC had about $265 million cash on hand at the beginning of June, while the Biden campaign the DNC had roughly $130 million.