Trump wants to challenge Biden to take cognitive test: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE has reportedly questioned the mental fitness of his presumptive Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE, in recent days and suggested that Biden would fail a simple cognitive test administered to Trump in 2018.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the president recently made comments to several White House aides hinting that he did not believe Biden would pass the cognitive exam administered by his White House physician in two years ago as part of an annual physical.

The president has repeatedly referred to Biden with the pejorative nickname "Sleepy Joe" and suggested that the former vice president has low intelligence.

"He’s not as smart as Bernie, and he’s not as quick," he said in an interview with a Boston radio station last month, referring to former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCelebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Trump: Ocasio-Cortez would beat Schumer MORE (I-Vt.).

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

“For someone so obsessed with appearing strong, Donald Trump shows us every day just how weak he is,” a Biden campaign press secretary said in a statement Monday, adding: “Donald Trump doesn’t care about the health or economic prosperity of the American people. He only cares about himself.”

Trump has also faced criticism of his own physical and mental wellbeing in recent weeks. The conservative anti-Trump group Lincoln Project has repeatedly run ads mocking the president, including for his speaking and walking style, in recent weeks.

"He’s shaky, weak, trouble speaking, trouble walking," one ad released by the group last week says in narration.