Dozens of GOP ex-national security officials to form group to back Biden: report

Dozens of former U.S. national security officials from Republican administrations are reportedly forming a group to back former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in his race against President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE.

The group told Reuters that they plan to formally endorse Biden in the coming weeks, arguing that four more years of Trump is too much of a risk for national security.

“Trump pals around with dictators. He’s a real danger,” an anonymous source reportedly said.

Sources told the wire service that the effort is being spearheaded by John Bellinger III and Ken Wainstein, who both held senior posts under former President George W. Bush. Wainstein served as Bush’s homeland security adviser and as chief of staff to former FBI Director Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE, who late led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The group also includes Robert Blackwill, who served as a foreign policy adviser under both George W. and George H.W. Bush. He was ambassador to India under the younger Bush.

The news comes the same day as former national security advisor John Bolton John BoltonSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Nadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing MORE released his memoir that provides a deeply critical recollection of his time at the White House.

Bolton, who also served under Presidents Reagan and George W. Bush, writes that Trump committed impeachable offenses that House Democrats never investigated, including trying to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy large amounts of agricultural products to improve his reelection prospects in agricultural states.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisMcEnany: Trump likes to hire people with 'countervailing viewpoints' Mulvaney on Trump: 'He didn't hire very well' Republicans brush off Bolton's bombshells MORE and former Trump chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE — both retired generals — have recently criticized the president’s response to peaceful protesters.

The president has described the growing number of “Never Trump" Republicans as “human scum" and has threatened to retaliate politically against those who oppose him.