Clinton says she's working to send Trump 'back to the golf course full time'

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Fallout from Trump's weekend rally Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Biden still has a Hispanic voter problem, but does it matter? MORE says that the majority of her time these days is spent working to support former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE's campaign to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE in November.

In an interview with comedian Amy Schumer Amy Beth SchumerBiden on wife blocking protester: 'Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl' Amy Schumer calls Jill Biden 'a warrior' after she blocks protester John Legend joining Warren in South Carolina next week MORE, the former secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee said that she is looking forward to sending Trump "back to the golf course."

“I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire him and to send him back to the golf course full time,” Clinton told Schumer in the interview for Variety.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, responded to The Hill in an email, writing, "Because that worked so well the first time."

Clinton added that she feels a sense of responsibility for the Trump presidency after her election defeat.

"I have carried with me this real sense of deep responsibility that 'Oh, my gosh. I just can’t bear the fact this man became president.' For whatever combination of reasons, and there were a lot of reasons, I win a popular vote and lose the Electoral College by literally a handful," she said.

During her interview, Clinton also spoke out about the protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. The former secretary of State told Schumer that society could no longer ignore videos of police encounters such as Floyd's, in which a white officer was seen on camera kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“This protest that is going on, it really is a kind of moment of moral reckoning,” she said. “They can’t turn away from that eight-minute-and-46-second video. They can’t turn away from the look on that policeman’s face where he just literally shifted his body and put his hand in [his] pocket and put greater pressure on Mr. Floyd’s neck.”

"They can’t look away. They have to come to grips with what has gone on," Clinton added.

Clinton has remained largely out of the public eye since her 2016 election defeat but in recent months has appeared in media interviews and other venues to promote a documentary based on her 2016 campaign for president, "Hillary," which was released on Hulu.

She also embarked on a media tour last year with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, after they published a book titled "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."