Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey

Progressive Mondaire Jones was declared the winner of the New York Democratic primary to replace Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyEye on gavel, Wasserman Schultz proposes panel on racial inequality in spending House Democrats push for resuming aid to Palestinians in spending bill House panel approves bill funding WHO, paring back abortion restrictions MORE (D), putting him on track to become one of the first Black openly gay members of Congress.

Jones defeated seven other contenders in the primary in New York's 17th District, winning with 44.6 percent of the vote, according to Associated Press results out on Tuesday.

The race was declared three weeks after the June 23 primary after a surge in mailed-in ballots delayed results.

Jones, a lawyer and activist, will be heavily favored to win in November in the heavily Democratic district, and his victory provides progressives with a major victory after a mixed year of results.

He emerged as the front-runner in the primary, earning a number of high-profile endorsements from influential lawmakers such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA declines to tighten smog standards amid pressure from green groups | Democrats split on Trump plan to use development funds for nuclear projects| Russian mining giant reports another fuel spill in Arctic Biden lets Trump be Trump Democrats split on Trump plan to use development funds for nuclear projects MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenIn politics, as in baseball, it ain't over till it's over Trump defends Roger Stone move: He was target of 'Witch Hunt' Democrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: 'The most corrupt president in history' MORE (D-Mass.), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMan raises over 0K to purchase and donate Goya products after calls for boycott Huckabee rips Ocasio-Cortez over 'astonishing' remarks about uptick in NYC crime Black voters: We need all of them MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as the Human Rights Campaign.

Jones was something of a sleeper candidate for months heading into the primary, but was flooded with attention and endorsements from national progressives in the lead-up to the election. He ended up defeating several other more centrist candidates in a district that is majority white and includes a high-income areas like Chappaqua.

Progressives praised his campaign as he surged ahead in the vote tally on June 23.

“LGBTQ people and African Americans are severely underrepresented in the U.S. Congress, but Mondaire’s victory gives hope that we are moving toward a federal government that is more representative of the people it serves. Mondaire’s unique experiences and perspectives as well as his work in criminal justice reform makes him an essential voice for this moment," said LGBTQ Victory Fund President Mayor Annise Parker.