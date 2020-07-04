Democrat Jackie Gordon wins New York primary in race to replace Peter King

Army veteran Jackie Gordon won the Democratic primary in New York’s 1st District in the race to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R) in November.

Gordon, who became the first African American to become a member of the Town Council in Babylon, N.Y., in 2007, won with 71 percent of the vote, prevailing over Patricia Maher, in a race that was called Friday by the Associated Press.

Gordon will face New York assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, the winner of the Republican primary, in November, in a race that opened up after King announced he would retire after 14 terms.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like elsewhere around the country, New York has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that has delayed results.