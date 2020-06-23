Sanders raised over $750,000 for candidates in Tuesday primaries

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCelebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages Trump: Ocasio-Cortez would beat Schumer MORE (I-Vt.) raised over $750,000 for congressional and local candidates running in Tuesday’s primaries, underscoring how he’s retained his financial prowess even after leaving the presidential race.

Sanders’s team, which also texted information to more than 120,000 supporters, raised money for several candidates in New York and Kentucky, including a pair of high-profile insurgents, Jamaal Bowman in New York and state Rep. Charles Booker (D) in Kentucky.

Bowman is waging a stiff primary challenge to Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrats call for testimony from top State officials over watchdog firing Overnight Defense: Highlights from the House Armed Services subcommittees' defense bill sections | Bill would ask troops if they've faced 'racist, anti-Semitic or supremacist' activity | Pompeo aide testifying next week on watchdog's ouster The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives raise expectations ahead of big primary night MORE (D-N.Y.), a 16-term incumbent, and Booker is running for the Democratic nomination in the Kentucky Senate race against Amy McGrath, a favorite of the party establishment. Both have seen a surge in momentum in recent weeks.

Donations also flowed to Mondaire Jones, who is running for the open seat in New York’s 17th Congressional District; Samelys López, who is running in New York’s open 15th Congressional District; and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: Patagonia latest company to pull ads from Facebook | Top EU officials call out China for hospital cyberattacks | Trump team pushes back on reports of TikTok, K-pop rally sabotage NYPD commissioner: Officers who drove into protesters did not violate use-of-force policy Trump: Ocasio-Cortez would beat Schumer MORE (D-N.Y.), among others.

“The senator has said his campaign was about building a movement — not just electing a president,” Misty Rebik, executive director of Friends of Bernie Sanders, said in a press release. “He’s using the power he’s built to lift up candidates who are running on the bold agenda working families in our country so desperately need.”

The haul indicates that Sanders’s donor network and email list are still potent forces in down-ballot races despite his unsuccessful White House bid. The fundraising efforts also shine a light on how Sanders seeks to buoy a progressive movement that has seen few successes in down-ballot races this year.

Liberals rejoiced when Marie Newman, a progressive challenger in Illinois, unseated Rep. Daniel Lipinski Daniel William LipinskiEngel scrambles to fend off primary challenge from left Liberal group backs challenger to Engel in Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Campaigns scale back amid coronavirus threat MORE (Ill.) in a primary earlier this year, though progressives also lost in other high-profile primaries against Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Rep. Joyce Beatty Joyce Birdson BeattyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives raise expectations ahead of big primary night Left eyes huge night in NY, Kentucky primaries The Hill's Morning Report - Trump mobilizes military against 'angry mob,' holds controversial photo op MORE (D-Ohio) and failed to secure one of their own as the Democratic White House nominee.

Of all the nonincumbents supported by Sanders’s team, Bowman and Booker have garnered the most attention in recent weeks.

“Booker and Bowman are — forget about where they are on the spectrum — they’re good candidates,” Jonathan Tasini, a progressive strategist, told The Hill. “I think too often, the progressive movement is willing to wrap their arms around people who channel their anger at the establishment without understanding whether those people can actually run good races and are good candidates.”