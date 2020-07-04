Republican Andrew Garbarino wins NY primary in race to replace Peter King

New York assemblyman Andrew Garbarino won the Republican primary in the state’s 1st District in the race to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R).

Garbarino won with 62 percent of the vote, prevailing over Republican rival Mike LePetri, in race that was called by the Associated Press on Friday.

Garbarino is running for a seat that opened up after King announced he would retire after 14 terms. He will face Democrat Jackie Gordon in November.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Republican.”

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like elsewhere around the country, it has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that has delayed results.