Andy Barr wins Kentucky GOP primary

Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrProgressive Booker emerges as late threat to McGrath in Kentucky primary Rep. Andy Barr's wife dies suddenly at 39 McConnell's 2014 challenger endorses Charles Booker in Senate race MORE won the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 6th District on Tuesday as he looks to win a fifth term in the House.

Barr, a prominent supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE, won with 94 percent of the vote, prevailing over Republican rivals Chuck Eddy and Geoff Young with 25 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

In 2018, he staved off Democrat Amy McGrath, winning reelection by 3 points. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican.”

Barr's wife, Carol Barr, 39, died unexpectedly last week of natural causes in the lead-up to the primary.

The state's primary, originally scheduled for May 19, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky is one of many states to see a surge in mail-in ballots as a side effect of the pandemic.