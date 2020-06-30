Democrat Josh Hicks wins Kentucky primary to challenge Andy Barr

Marine veteran and former police officer Josh Hicks won the Democratic primary in Kentucky's 6th District on Tuesday and will face off against Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrMcGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Andy Barr wins Kentucky GOP primary Progressive Booker emerges as late threat to McGrath in Kentucky primary MORE (R-Ky.) in November.

Hicks, also an attorney, won with 72 percent of the vote, easily prevailing over rival Daniel Kemph in the June 23 primary, according to The Associated Press.

Results were revealed Tuesday after taking into account the flood of mailed-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barr was declared the winner of the GOP primary last week.

Hicks switched parties from Republican to Democrat in 2016, citing his lack of faith in President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE's Republican Party.

He unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Kentucky state House in 2018 before his bid for Barr's seat. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican.”

The state’s primary, originally scheduled for May 19, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.