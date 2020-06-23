Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden's mental fitness

An outside group supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as 'distorting the reality' of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE’s reelection will release a new ad on Wednesday questioning presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to rally base with immigration full-court press Trump says Obama may have committed treason Poll: Biden leads Trump by more than 20 points on race and policing MORE’s mental fitness.

The Committee to Defend the President is putting about $400,000 behind the ad, which will run online, as well as on cable and broadcast networks in Arizona. Arizona has emerged as a top battleground state in the race for the White House.

The 30-second ad features short clips of Biden stumbling over his words in interviews or on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does Joe Biden have the mental capacity to keep America safe?,” the narrator asks. “Is Joe Biden making any sense? Does Joe Biden have dementia? In a world losing its mind, we don’t need a president who has already lost his.”

The Trump campaign and outside GOP groups have pointed to Biden’s verbal stumbles to say that he has lost a step. Biden’s defenders have accused his critics of mocking his stutter.

If Biden wins in November, he’ll be 78 years old when he is sworn into office. Trump was the previous oldest president to be sworn in. The president was 70 years old on inauguration day in 2016.