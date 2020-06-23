Democrat Cameron Webb wins Virginia House primary

Physician Cameron Webb won the Democratic primary in Virginia’s 5th District and will likely face off against Republican Bob Good (R) in November in a race Democrats are hoping to turn blue.

Webb, whose campaign emphasizes affordable health care, was leading in the primary with 68 percent of the vote, with 72 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats have gained some hope of winning the traditionally Republican district after conservative firebrand Good ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanA conservative Christian repulsed by Virginia's same-sex election rejection The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats seize on crises in battle for state legislatures The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue MORE (R) at a party nominating convention earlier this month. Riggleman is seeking to challenge the nomination, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riggleman came under scrutiny from Republicans in his district after officiating a wedding between two men who volunteered for his campaign.

The race is rated as "lean Republican."