Grace Meng wins NY Democratic primary

Rep. Grace Meng Grace MengBlack lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight De Blasio, John Cho, Rep. Grace Meng unite for event to fight racism against Asian Americans NY Democrats call for mortgage forgiveness in next coronavirus relief bill MORE won the Democratic primary in New York's 6th District on Tuesday, leaving her in place to earn a fifth term in November in the safe Democratic district.

Meng was leading with 61 percent of the vote, prevailing over Democratic rivals Sandra Choi and Melquiades Gagarin with 74 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

It marked the first time that Meng has faced primary challengers since taking office, as a number of Democratic insurgents challenged House incumbents this campaign cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like states across the country, New York has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots.

In November, Meng will face Republican Thomas Zmich, who ran unopposed in his primary.

Meng is likely to easily prevail: she won with 90 percent of the vote in 2018.