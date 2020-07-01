Nadler wins Democratic primary

Longtime Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerVoters must strongly reject the president's abuses by voting him out this November Clyburn threatens to end in-person coronavirus committee hearings if Republicans won't wear masks Justice Department officials say decisions are politicized MORE (D) won the June 23 Democratic primary in New York’s 10th District, leaving him well placed to earn a 16th term in November in the safe blue district.

Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, won with 62 percent of the vote. He prevailed over Democrats Lindsey Boylan and Jonathan Herzog.

Nadler last attracted primary competition in 2016, when he won with 90 percent of the vote.

The race was called on Wednesday after a surge of mailed-in ballots delayed results.

A handful of progressive insurgent candidates have challenged veteran lawmakers, with Jamaal Bowman looking likely to oust 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelColorado GOP Rep. Scott Tipton defeated in primary upset Overnight Defense: Democrats blast Trump handling of Russian bounty intel | Pentagon leaders set for House hearing July 9 | Trump moves forward with plan for Germany drawdown Democrats hit Trump for handling of Russian bounty allegations after White House briefing MORE (D-N.Y.) in a primary.

Unlike Engel, however, Nadler won the support from mainstream Democrats and progressive alike, including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez dismisses proposed B cut: 'Defunding police means defunding police' Progressive lawmakers call for conditions on Israel aid McGrath fends off Booker to win Kentucky Senate primary MORE (D-N.Y.).

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like states across the country, New York has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that has delayed results.