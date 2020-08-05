Carolyn Maloney defeats Suraj Patel to win New York primary: AP

Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyMaloney, Torres declare victory in NY primary races after weeks of delays The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war Trump, Democrats both hold fears about US Postal Service, mail-in ballots MORE (D) has officially defeated Democratic rival Suraj Patel in the party's primary in New York's 12th District, setting her up to win a 15th term in November in the safe blue district, according to The Associated Press.

The AP called the race for Maloney on Wednesday, six weeks after the June 23 primary. The Democratic lawmaker had declared victory in the race on Tuesday night after the New York City Board of Election declared her the winner following weeks of delays.

Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, won with nearly 42 percent of the vote to about 40 percent for Patel, according to the AP.

She was leading by only a very thin margin in late June, leaving the outcome in doubt until the state finished counting mailed-in ballots.

Maloney also faced a challenge from Patel in 2018, though she prevailed by 60 percent to 40 percent.

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states across the country, New York has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots associated with COVID-19 that delayed results.

New York incumbents have faced a slew of challengers this cycle, including progressive Jamaal Bowman, who appeared likely to prevail over longtime Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelThe Global Fragility Act provides the tools to address long-term impacts of COVID Five primary races to watch on Tuesday USAID appointee alleges 'rampant anti-Christian sentiment' at agency MORE (D-N.Y.), the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, in a primary.

Maloney will run against Republican Carlos Santiago-Cano in November. She is easily expected to win: she won in 2018 with 86 percent of the vote.