Yvette Clarke wins NY House primary

Rep. Yvette Clarke Yvette Diane ClarkeThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Wooing voters, Trump autographs Arizona border wall Bowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary night in Kentucky and New York MORE has won the June 23 Democratic primary in New York’s 9th District, leaving her well placed to win an 8th term in November in the safe blue district.

Clarke won with 62 percent of the vote, prevailing over closest rival Adem Bunkeddeko, who had garnered nearly 18 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Bunkeddeko also challenged Clarke in 2018, with the New York lawmaker prevailing over the community activist by 53 percent to 47 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results were called on Wednesday after a surge in mailed-in ballots delayed results.

A handful of progressive insurgent candidates have challenged incumbent lawmakers in New York this campaign cycle, with Jamaal Bowman looking likely to oust 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelColorado GOP Rep. Scott Tipton defeated in primary upset Overnight Defense: Democrats blast Trump handling of Russian bounty intel | Pentagon leaders set for House hearing July 9 | Trump moves forward with plan for Germany drawdown Democrats hit Trump for handling of Russian bounty allegations after White House briefing MORE (D-N.Y.) in a primary.

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like states across the country, New York has seen delayed election results due in part to a surge in mailed-in ballots that have delayed results.